Popeyes Employee Sings Your Order At Drive-Thru

Would be nice to have that type of energy everyday

When you pull into a drive-thru it’s mostly the same thing every time, they ask for your order and you give it. There isn’t small talk. You’re hungry/thirsty and they are working. Efficiency is something we all value. However every once in a while you do have a little extra time, you’re not in a rush, no car is behind you and if everything lines up perfectly PLUS you are greeted this way at a Drive-Thru — that can be a total day changer, in a good way.

