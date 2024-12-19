Listen Live

Watch Extensive Phil Collins Interview With Canadian YouTube Channel, Drumeo.

Published December 18, 2024
By Rachel Detta

A drum-centred YouTube channel out of Abbotsford, BC, sat down with Phil Collins to talk about his career and even get him behind a kit.

Last week Drumeo shared a teaser trailer for their upcoming interview with a musical legend from our lifetime with a career that began with Genesis and moved into a successful solo career.

Watch Drumeo enter Phil's mind in this two-hour interview recorded over a few days at Château de l'Aile in Vevey, Switzerland. We also hear from other big names from the drumming world including Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theatre), Tommy Aldridge (Ozzy, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), and more.

