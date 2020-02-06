One We Lost Too Soon

The Tragically Hip will forever remain Canadian Royalty. Any chance we get to bring up their legacy we should take. This would have been Gord Downie’s 56th birthday today.

When The Bank of Canada announced there would be a new face of the 5 dollar note, Hip fans across the country thought Gord would be perfect icon to be put on the bill. A way that he would have truly lived on forever. We found out last week that part of the rules for the nomination process is that the nominees need to have been deceased for 25 years, making Gord ineligible. Although this would have been a nice touch to remember him by, let’s not forget how easy it is to look back on his career and enjoy everything he blessed us with.