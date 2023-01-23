Man From St. Catherines Shares His Thoughts On The New Two Drink Guidelines From Health Canada

“How much do you drink a day?” asked the interviewer. “Well, depends on the day.” He said.

That answer was the most honest and most relatable so far that I’ve heard regarding this. Health Canada released new guidelines outlining the appropriate amount of alcohol consumption on a weekly basis, what is that amount? Two Drinks.

This is Canada, you knew the public wouldn’t love that answer.

Where is the best place to interview someone about this?

The Beer Store. BEFORE the weekend.

This interview is what is referred to as an instant classic.