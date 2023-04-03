Listen Live

Canada’s Wonderland Has A New Ride This Summer

The Tundra Twister Is Coming This Summer

Are you brave enough to ride this? The Morning Crew would say…no. From the video, they released it does look intense, although if this ride seems scary, likely the whole park does.

If you are the thrill seeker in your family the good news is that with a ride like this, the line usually moves pretty well. Looks like 100 people can ride the thing at a time.

Here are some stats that will either suck you in or scare you off.

Tundra Twister is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride that will have you spinning and flipping 360-degrees, 47 metres high and at speeds up to 75 km/h 🤯.

