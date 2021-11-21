New Music From Kid Rock Sounds Like Vintage Kid Rock
Rap Rock has returned thanks to Kid Rock
If you are a fan of Kid Rock, you’ll like his new tune. He teams up with Canadian rockers Monster Truck for this one and while Kid Rock raps the verses the chorus is all Monster Truck from their already existing song ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live.’
It’s the first time since 2017 Kid Rock has put out some new music, and he returns with a song that speaks about ‘offended millennials’ and ‘snowflakes.’ Have a read at some of the lyrics he uses here:
A nation of pussies is our next generation
And these minions and their agendas
Every opinion has a millennial offended
But this amendment one, it rings true
And if it don’t descend bitch, then see number two
Ain’t nothing new, right church, wrong pew
Get a clue or prove your fake news and views
Can all kick the bottom of my motherfucking shoe
I’m the last of a few still screaming fuck you
Check out Kid Rock returning to his rap rock roots with ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’ below.