Watch* Greta Van Fleet End Tour With Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Wrapped up their tour in Sacramento, California and played brand new music for their final show. I saw them earlier this year in Toronto where they played songs from their latest album, and a few from their first which was good, but what a treat it would be to go to a concert and hear a song for the first time that it’s ever been played in front of an audience.

Yes, Greta Van Fleet was once compared to Led Zeppelin, and although that chatter has died down over the years, this song may ramp it right back up.

If you’re a fan of Greta, or Zeppelin for that matter, this is going to be something you’ll like.

Listen to a clip of ‘Starcatcher’ below.