A Neuroscientist breaks down why we love live music

That incredible feeling you get when listening to live music isn't just about the party vibe, it's about science.

According to Neuroscientist Dr. Nas, the next time you go to a concert, "remember that it's not just your ears listening, it's your whole brain lighting up and tuning in to create a unique experience."

Dr. Nas specializes in dementia research and recently explained the reason we love concerts so much is that our brain becomes more responsive than when we listen to a recording.

via GIPHY

In his social media video, he explains "Live music will activate entire brain networks involving experiencing pleasure, processing emotions and re-triggering memories of the past."

"The bigger the brain experience, especially in the emotional parts of your brain, the more deeply you will be struck feeling immersed in the music," he says.

It all comes down to live music's unpredictability because live music always offers a slightly different listening experience than something that's recorded.

via GIPHY

He explains "Our brains love this because it's like a little treat. Without you realizing it, your brain is playing a little game trying to figure out what note or lyric is coming next or when the beat is about to drop."

Watch his full explanation of why we engage so much with live music below.

Feature image via Youtube