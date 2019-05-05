Midland OSPCA Fundraiser “Gardeners Gathering”
The Midland & District Animal Centre of the Ontario SPCA is hosting our 12th annual “Gardeners’ Gathering” brunch and silent auction, on Sunday May 5th 2019 at the Quality Inn & Conference Centre 924 King Street Midland.
Time 10:30am – 2:30pm.
Speaker Master Gardener Charlotte Vorstermans.
Tickets $30.
Tickets and information Midland shelter 705-534-4459.
All proceeds from this event go directly to the animals for food, medical care, facility upgrades and upcoming needs and services.