Man Named Randolph Explains How The Missing F35 Screeeeeeamed Right By Him

North America has been looking all over the missing F35 plane from the weekend, where the pilot safely ejected but due to the plane’s stealth capabilities, the wreckage had yet to be found.

Until now.



Imagine just taking a little ‘you’ time and having a shave when a thunderous noise shakes your house. Randolph White of South Carolina was doing just that when the missing F35 flight screeched by his house. He gives one of the most perfect breakdowns of the noise he heard when the plane zoomed over his house.