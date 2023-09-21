Man Named Randolph Explains How The Missing F35 Screeeeeeamed Right By Him
If you were asked my make a sound between a whistle and a screech, what would that sound like?
North America has been looking all over the missing F35 plane from the weekend, where the pilot safely ejected but due to the plane’s stealth capabilities, the wreckage had yet to be found.
Until now.
Imagine just taking a little ‘you’ time and having a shave when a thunderous noise shakes your house. Randolph White of South Carolina was doing just that when the missing F35 flight screeched by his house. He gives one of the most perfect breakdowns of the noise he heard when the plane zoomed over his house.
NEW: Williamsburg county local Randolph White explains what he heard when the F-35 fighter jet crashed near his home.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2023
“I heard a screeching… between a screech and a whistle.”
“Screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeah.”
“I said, what in the world is this? And I heard a BOOM and my whole… pic.twitter.com/w3GI5qoQzC