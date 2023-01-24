Good Samaritan Frees Racoon’s Frozen Junk From Railroad Tracks

Imagine the horror when you spot a raccoon on railway tracks and for whatever reason, it doesn’t run away the closer you get. That’s scary for everyone…but maybe the raccoon more because the man walking by noticed that the raccoon was frozen to the railway track. You might think his tongue is frozen from licking, or maybe his paw, but it’s worse..much worse than that.

This little raccoon has the hair on his go-nads frozen to the railway track.

That’s where our hero comes in. This happened in Georgia so you will certainly hear a southern drawl when he describes how he fixed the issue.