Rock 95 Limited Edition T-Shirts: Get Yours And Support The Rock 95 Toy Drive

Everywhere we go, there's one question that we get asked no matter what ... "Can I buy a T-Shirt?"

Well ask, and you shall receive ...

Introducing our limited-edition Rock 95 T-shirts in support of the Rock 95 Toy Drive — the perfect way to show off your love for great music while supporting a heartwarming cause.

These exclusive tees are only available in limited quantities, making them a must-have for any true fan. Once they’re gone, they’re gone for good!

But these shirts are more than just a wardrobe upgrade. By grabbing one, you’ll be directly helping to spread some holiday cheer.

Supporting the Rock 95 Kool FM Toy Drive

All proceeds from these T-shirts will go towards the Rock 95 Kool FM Toy Drive. Money raised will help bring smiles to kids in need, ensuring they have a brighter holiday season.

Your purchase makes a tangible difference in our community — and you’ll look great doing it!

How to Get Yours

Don’t wait too long — with limited quantities available, these shirts are selling fast! Head to the Toy Drive website to grab yours today. It’s your chance to rock out with style and heart.

Join us in making this holiday season unforgettable for kids in need. Get your limited-edition Rock 95 T-shirt now and be a part of something truly special!

Get Your t-shirt and help give a kid a christmas Buy Now