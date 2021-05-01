KEMPENFELT ROTARY LAUNCHES CAR LOTTERY TO SUPPORT THREE LOCAL CHARITIES

The Kempenfelt Rotary Club has launched its first annual car lottery to raise funds for three local charities. Money raised

will help support RVH’s mental health programs, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, and the Women and Children’s Shelter of

Barrie.

“ We are really excited about the opportunity to help three incredible local charities and see one of our supporters drive

home with an awesome new luxury BMW Series 430i xDrive Coupe”, noted Kempenfelt Rotary Committee Chair, Michael

Smiley.

Tickets are $25 each or five (5) for $100. All tickets are purchased online at https://winacar.kempenfeltrotary.ca/

A maximum of 10,000 tickets will be sold. There will be three (3) prizes awarded:

1. Early Bird lottery prize draw: Saturday, May 1 @ 2:00 pm

● Sony 55” 4K LED Smart TV (valued at $1,340.44)

● Donated by members of the Kempenfelt Rotary Club

1. Runner Up lottery prize draw: Saturday, July 31 @ 2:00 pm

● Solar Cottage System Kit (valued at $2,373.00)

● Donated by Alternate Power International Ltd.

1. GRAND PRIZE lottery draw: Saturday, July 31 @ 2:15 pm

● 2021 BMW Series 430i xDrive Coupe (valued at $60,511.80)

● Sourced from Georgian BMW/Mini-Georgian dealership