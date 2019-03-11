Monday of Daylight Saving

Well, here we are on the Monday after the clocks were set forward an hour. A lot of people starting their Monday a little groggier then their usual Monday morning grogginess.

Although, I must say, springing forward is a lot easier to do than falling back because when you have to fall back an hour, some of the digital clocks you have to set around the house need to spring forward 23 hours, when really you just want to set it back one hour.

Also, when they came up with this concept, why did they choose the middle of the weekend to have it occur? Why not spring forward Friday afternoon at 4pm? Then, you wouldn’t loose any sleep, plus you’d extend the weekend by an hour! Everyone wins!

Spring forward weekend also means it’s time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors to ensure they are in good working order, also your carbon monoxide detectors, and while you’re at it, you may as well check up on the fire extinguisher and hey why not change your furnace filter. Then, you’ll probably want to vacuum and wash the floors and clean up the basement and by the time your finished everything you have to do, the alarm is going off to start your Monday morning.