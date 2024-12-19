December 19: Tragedy Strikes The Punk Rock World when Joe Cole is Tragically Killed

The world of rock music has seen its share of highs and lows, but some stories are truly heartbreaking. One heartbreaking story is that of Joe Cole, a roadie for Black Flag who was tragically killed in a robbery that remains unsolved.

It started as a regular night. Joe and his close friend, Henry Rollins, had gone to see the band Hole play at the Whisky a Go Go, a famous Los Angeles club. On their way home, they stopped at an all-night grocery store. But when they got back to their house, two armed men approached them and demanded money.

Joe and Henry only had $50 between them, which made the robbers angry. They forced the pair to go toward the house, looking for more cash. Henry was taken inside at gunpoint. Tragically, Joe was shot and killed outside. Henry managed to escape through the back door and called the police, but the attackers got away. Joe’s murder remains unsolved to this day.

Joe was more than just a roadie. He was a big part of the punk rock scene and a friend to many. After his death, the band Sonic Youth honoured him with two songs, “JC” and “100%,” on their album Dirty. These tracks show the sadness and anger felt by those who loved him.

Even though his life was cut short, Joe Cole’s memory lives on. His story reminds us how fragile life can be, even during ordinary moments. Next time you listen to Black Flag, Rollins Band, or Sonic Youth, take a moment to remember Joe Cole, who was tragically killed.

Other Notable Rock Events From December 19

1957 - Elvis Presley received his draft notice to serve in the U.S. Army. He later joined the 32nd Tank Batallion based in Germany.

1964 - The Beatle's fourth album, Beatles For Sale, began a dominant run at number 1 on the UK Albums chart. The run lasted 7 weeks.

1967 - Buffalo Springfield played a gig in San Diego. The group acted as a springboard, launching the careers of Neil Young and Stephen Stills.

1968 - While on tour, Led Zeppelin made a pit stop to perform a show at The Civic Hall in London with The Empty Vessels. Led Zeppelin was paid just 125 pounds for their performance.

1969 - Mick Jagger was fined by the Marlborough Magistrates Court for possession of marijuana.

1979 - The physician responsible for prescribing Elvis Presley over 12 thousand tablets of uppers and downers in the months leading up to his death was charged. Though he was acquitted at that time he was later charged in 1995 and he lost his medical license.

1993 - Michael Clarke, drummer for the legendary rock band The Byrds, passed away of liver failure at the age of 47.

2006 - Pink Floyd donated two giant eyeballs that they used to promote the Pulse DVD to an auction that raised money for the Crisis homeless shelter. The props raised over 16,000 pounds.

Rock Birthdays

1947 - Jimmy Bain of Dio and Rainbow (Bass)

On This Day In History - December 19

Though the major headline of the day is one soaked in tragedy, there have been a lot of positives in the rock and roll world. We can't wait to see what the future holds! Keep on rocking in the free world and I’ll see you again next week!