Jocelyn Says Goodbye To Rock 95

It is with mixed emotions as I write this – today is my last day on Rock 95.

What a crazy, wild ride it’s been working at Rock 95 for the last 6 1/2 years, on-air and programming the music for Barrie’s Rock Station! It has been one of the coolest experiences. I’ve loved being out in the community seeing you at our events like the Undie 500, Rock Paper Scissors Tournaments, and my favourite season: Birthday Bash season! I remember my very first one. It was the Trews and Finger Eleven performing and I just remember thinking Rock 95 has the best listeners ever. You are all so dedicated, so much fun to hang out with, and just really passionate about rock music. Some of my favourite times have been live on location at Urban Planet for all of the holiday Mondays and introducing bands at Kempenfest. I’ll miss hanging with you every Monday and Tuesday night. It has been a pleasure and I want to thank you so much for listening and being so welcoming. I’ll never forget this experience. It’s certainly a bittersweet moment and time to explore what’s next in this crazy radio industry!

Thank you for everything! – Your Monday and Tuesday night girl 🙂