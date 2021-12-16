Listen Live

Jerk or Justified: The Cart Narc

Is this going too far?

A youtuber that goes by ‘cart narc’ approaches people in parking lots who don’t bring their shopping cart back to the stable. The cart narc will then place a magnet on their car which calls out their behaviour. Something most of us agree with is a scumbag move (not returning cart) — but does the cart narc go too far? He ends up causing a bit of a traffic jam because a woman loses her mind on him claiming that people are paid to collect the carts so who cares?

The people that leave their carts randomly around the parking lot are annoying, they are universally hated. It’s tough to imagine they are amongst us as well. However does the cart narc go too far?

