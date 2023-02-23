An Interview & Funny Game With David Wilcox

March 10th, Ranch 2.0

David Wilcox takes the stage on March 10th at the Ranch 2.0 in Barrie, so McCully sat down for a video interview and fun game with the Canadian legend, that didn’t go as planned.

Find out about lessons learned from early in his career, plus how long it took to sell his first album. They also discuss combatting being known as “different” to the powers that be and the battle to getting songs played. Plus, hear all about the unique way he approaches performing live.

David Wilcox

