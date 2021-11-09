How Musicians Are Supposed To Handle A Chaotic Crowd + What Is The Fear Frequency?

Photo Courtesy of AP News Wire

Scary reports and stories have been surfacing all week from the chaotic Astroworld concert that took place in Houston last weekend. There were numerous injuries and 8 people have been confirmed dead. Travis Scott, the rapper who was performing on stage and hosted the festival, is taking a lot of heat and deservedly so. When you are on stage performing you are harnessing a lot of power and you have the responsibility to control the crowd, and make sure concertgoers are SAFE. Travis Scott is facing lawsuits for the chaotic atmosphere he created, and if you haven’t seen any of the videos yet, take a look at the scene in Houston, where a concertgoer was completely passed out and Travis continues to perform.

I mean yes the show looks like a complete circus but there is an ambulance in the crowd. Get people to move out of the way of the ambulance — you have a microphone — they will listen to you, although Travis does appear to stop the music, he doesn’t do enough.

Many concert videos are going viral now that are showing what musicians have done in the past to safely continue their show when someone passes out. Here is Linkin Park.

Here is Dave Grohl seeing a fan throwing hands, and he singles him out and gets rid of the problem.

That’s what harnessing the crowd looks like. Not continuing while there is an ambulance in the crowd that has it’s lights on and is not moving.

Now, something else very interesting that I found out was that at the show in Houston, Astroworld, the performer Travis Scott also uses something in his shows to make the audience feel uneasy. He uses the ‘fear frequency.’

Here is the definition from google.

What is the fear frequency?

The Frequency of Fear is a vibration that disrupts consciousness, making people feel threatened and unsafe. It’s what makes us disconnected and separated from others, it generates dissonance in the world. Dissonance breeds self-deception, false perceptions and negative ego. The two test an urban legend that claims that there is frequency around 19 Hz that can produce feelings of discomfort, dread and, yes, even fear. But the thing is, 19 Hz is below the threshold of human hearing, so these feelings are produced without anyone being able to hear the note.

This was pretty wild if you haven’t heard about it before. They apparently use it in some horror movies to freak the viewer out, although I’ve never heard of it at a concert before. If you want to hear the sound you’ll need a great set of speakers or some headphones will work but it won’t have the same effect.

You’ll need to crank the volume likely to it’s max to hear what the frequency sounds like.

Now maybe it didn’t freak you out at all, but with tens of thousands of people, that noise blaring insanely loud through professional concert speakers and the crowd slowly squeezing in on you, yeah you might start to feel uneasy. It’s a crazy and feels like dangerous thing to perform at a concert.