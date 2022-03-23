Have You Been Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ Wrong This Whole Time?
There is usually that one family member who starts it off wrong
Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ is all about the beginning. The first notes, and how high you or your group go, and in this video the creator breaks down how in most cases, going TOO high is the norm. Be a great thing to all get on the same page about — if you’re someone that sings along, I usually just smile and sit there.
Couple curse words in here as well FYI
@vittorioangelone I might be overreacting #singing #singer #birthday #vocals #singingchallenge #voice #funny #comedian #happybirthday #fypシ #viral #foryou ♬ original sound – Vittorio Angelone