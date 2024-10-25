The Halloween MVP Is Still This Calgary 2L Pop Dad

A family who has continued this tradition for almost a decade has nearly had to cancel this year.

Known as the 2L Soda Dad, a Calgary dad has been heading out 2L soda bottles every year for the last 9 years. In previous years his family gave away over 1,000 bottles of pop and has had to recruit people to help distribute the bottles. This year came close to being cancelled due to getting that much pop is kind of pricey and all year the family campaigned to have a sponsor come help out. His daughter @muffarino (April Walton) on TikTok that this year's 2L Halloween handout wasn't going to happen. April spoke more about the logistics of the whole event in an interview.

In the comments of this video, you see Circle K and A&W coming through and stepping up, and soon enough we get this video.

