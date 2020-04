This is the Gibson Guitar we were talking about on air.

If you’re a fan of Gordie Johnson’s guitar work in the bands Big Sugar and Grady, you’ll like this Signature SG made for him by Gibson Canada. It’s one of the many topics Gordie discusses in the Soundshack.

Big Sugar’s new album is out. It’s called Eternity Now. Be listening for the The Better it Gets from the new album on ROCK 95.