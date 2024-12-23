Gord & The Christmas Spoon

what's your most important ornament?

What started as a simple question during my first Christmas at Rock 95 became an instant tradition that I hope lives on for years!

Gord called into the Drive Home Show to share the story of the spoon he used to prank his mother, to remember him by, while he was stationed in the Navy. His mother than got him back, and thus a tradition was born. But, after an exhaustive back-and-forth, Gord knew the best place to put the spoon.

Enjoy this new Christmas tradition, as I pledge to share Gord's story every year! Merry Christmas!