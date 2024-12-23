Listen Live

Gord & The Christmas Spoon

A Rock 95 Annual Tradition
Lifestyle
Published December 23, 2024
By Ben McCully

what's your most important ornament?

What started as a simple question during my first Christmas at Rock 95 became an instant tradition that I hope lives on for years!

Gord called into the Drive Home Show to share the story of the spoon he used to prank his mother, to remember him by, while he was stationed in the Navy. His mother than got him back, and thus a tradition was born. But, after an exhaustive back-and-forth, Gord knew the best place to put the spoon.

Enjoy this new Christmas tradition, as I pledge to share Gord's story every year! Merry Christmas!

What do you think of this article?
+1
4
+1
1
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close