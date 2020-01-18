11am-2pm

Get Hired! Youth Expo

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet with multiple employment agencies and employers at one location! Learn about employment pathways and opportunities from various local agencies and employers.

Bring your resume to get tips on ways you can improve it. Some employers in attendance will even be accepting job applications on the spot! Ages 16-20.

Don’t forget to register for our “Get Hired! Resume Workshop for Teens” program on Wednesday, January 15.

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/3187683