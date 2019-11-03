Home for the Holidays Craft Sale and Sign Workshop

All Handmade Crafts, Arts and Baked Goods at our first “Home for the Holidays” Craft Sale & Sign Workshops. $30 of every sign goes directly back to Bridget’s Bunnies (Bridget’s Bunnies)

Door Prizes, Grab Bags, Basket Auction and More!

$30 of EVERY sign goes directly back to Bridget’s Bunnies.

To register for a sign workshop

9:30am:

https://forms.gle/vkBg2h5JUVgd46bGA

1:00pm

https://forms.gle/xjxWVaNWvBzr5PRW9

Email: knightwoodcreates@outlook.com

Phone: 705-333-7522