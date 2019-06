7am to 12pm

A number of households in the Joyland Beach area are hosting their annual garage sale! There will be boys selling lemonade at the Joyland Beach recreation centre raising money for War Amps. There will also be a hotdog and slushy stand who will also be donating 10% to war amps. Come find some treasures! Recycle and re-use to save the enviroment (free stuff available as well)

Follow the signs!!