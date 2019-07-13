Rizzardo Health & Wellness Centre Golf Tournament

The Rizzardo Health & Wellness Centre (RHWC) is a state-of-the-art, health and wellness focused centre that will give residents of Innisfil and surrounding areas access to healthcare services, close to home.

ROCK 95 is a proud sponsor of the Rizzardo Health and Wellness Golf Tournament taking place July 13th at Big Cedar Golf Club in Innisfil.

The price is $125 per person and gets you a full round of 18, cart rental, all on course activities including the chance to win a brand new Mercedes Benz , and dinner. Tickets available at Snapd Innisfil.

All golfers welcome, skill doesn’t matter and proceeds goes to support The Rizzardo Health & Wellness Centre.

For more information or to register please visit bigcedargolf.com.