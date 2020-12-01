FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER IN A BOX

This year, it’ll be a different kind of Christmas. Let’s make it a good kind of different.

We’re offering Christmas Dinner in a Box, free to anyone in Angus, Ontario and the surrounding community who needs it. Each Cook-At-Home Christmas Dinner comes with a frozen turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and dessert.

Christmas Dinners will be available for pick up in December at Pinewoods Chapel (9058 – 5th Line, Angus, Ontario).

If you’d like to receive a Christmas Dinner In A Box, please visit PinewoodsChapel.com/Christmas

If you’d like to help provide Christmas Dinner In A Box for someone else, please visit PinewoodsChapel.com/Christmas