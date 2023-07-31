Listen Live

The ‘X’ Sign Elon Musk Put Up Flashes Every 20 Seconds On A Bunch Of Apartments

At least the light isn't BRIGHT RED

Elon Musk seems to do things very impulsively and changing the name of his 44 Billion Dollar Company was one of them — and now putting a sign up that would annoy everyone is another. If you’re a Seinfeld fan, this might bring up a particular memory.

