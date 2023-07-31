The ‘X’ Sign Elon Musk Put Up Flashes Every 20 Seconds On A Bunch Of Apartments
At least the light isn't BRIGHT RED
You should probably remove the blinding X light to prevent the people across the road or those walking past from getting seizures thoughpic.twitter.com/lvsHYWAEg9— ali (@0itsali0) July 29, 2023
Elon Musk seems to do things very impulsively and changing the name of his 44 Billion Dollar Company was one of them — and now putting a sign up that would annoy everyone is another. If you’re a Seinfeld fan, this might bring up a particular memory.
Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD— Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023