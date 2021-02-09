Doug Ford Addresses Ontario…And Plug’s Timmies?

Doug Ford made an announcement at 1 p.m. yesterday and spoke about many things, the stay-at-home-order, state of emergency, lockdown — and also…Timmies? Not sure why he felt they needed a free plug but it was a bizarre way to end his speech to say the least. Although certainly curious as to what the new egg is like at Timmies..

I can’t wait until @fordnation plugs Tim Horton’s new dark roast coffee pic.twitter.com/0ir0J3UENa — Jiggly (@JigglyPants44) February 8, 2021