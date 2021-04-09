DINNER A LA ART SERIES – SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER

Led by Canadian comedy superstars Colin Mochrie and Gavin Crawford, ‘She Stoops to Conquer’ will stream for one night only on April 9, 2021. This witty farce by Oliver Goldsmith will also feature the remarkable talents of Jason Allin, Malindi Ayienga, Noah Beemer, Brendan Chandler, Gabi Epstein, Jamie McRoberts and Glynis Ranney.

For admission to ‘She Stoops to Conquer’, purchase a meal or gift card from one of the many Dinner à la Art participating restaurants or retailers.

Follow the link below for more information about how to receive your access code, and explore the other star-studded readings in the Dinner à la Art series.

For more information, click HERE.