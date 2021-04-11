DINNER A LA ART SERIES – THE GREAT GATSBY

International star of Broadway, and television’s smash-hit series ‘Will & Grace’, Eric McCormack and the star of Broadway’s ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ Chilina Kennedy will star in an exclusive one-night-only reading of ‘The Great Gatsby’ on April 11, 2021.

The seminal novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald has been newly adapted by director Richard Ouzounian and also stars Autumn-Joy Dames, Aidan deSalaiz, Griffin Hewitt, Gabe Maharjan, Mike Nadajewski and Kimberly-Ann Truong.

For admission to ‘The Great Gatsby’, purchase a meal or gift card from one of the many Dinner à la Art participating restaurants or retailers.

Follow the link below for more information about how to receive your access code, and explore the other star-studded readings in the Dinner à la Art series.

For more information, click HERE.