Did You Know Americans Pronounce The Vancouver Canucks, The Vancouver KANOOKS?

The story is serious, Bruce Boudreau was fired from the Canucks and is being replaced by Rick Tocchet. Now those are the names this reporter struggles with. If you’re Canadian, the pronunciation of Canucks is pretty straightforward, if you have one french hair on your body you would realize Boudreau is pronounced BOO-DROW, and the last one Tocchet may require some research.

Anyway, this reporter did an impressive job only because she screwed up every name. In an impressive fashion as well.

Have a look at the trainwreck.