Dave Grohl Spends Over 16 Hours BBQing for Homeless Shelter

There goes our BBQ Hero

Dave Grohl is a good guy, and he keeps on reminding us every day. He spent 16 hours smoking and grilling meat for the guests of the Valley rescue mission ahead that big winter storm that hit L.A. last month.

The CEO of Hope of the Valley posted a video with Grohl where Grohl mentions being “all in” for the mission.

He apparently showed up at 3pm the previous day to ‘prep’ the meat, had it in the smoker by midnight, and it was ready to serve to the 450 guests of the mission by the following afternoon.

