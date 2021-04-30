COLLIER ST UNITED CHURCH SILENT AUCTION GALA DINNER – TAKE OUT STYLE!
Collier Street United Church Silent Auction Gala Dinner – Take Out Style!
Enjoy a lovely take out meal including:
Asian Beef over Basmati Rice
Seasonal Salad
Handcrafted Dessert
All courses will be served in take-out compostable containers. To maintain the integrity of the entree, you will need to reheat at home for maximum enjoyment.
Drive-thru pick up at Collier Street United Church, 112 Collier St., between 3:30 and 6:30 pm
Cost is $30 (plus admin fees for ticketing).
https://2021collierdinner.eventbrite.com
Questions: email collierunited@rogers.com