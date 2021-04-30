COLLIER ST UNITED CHURCH SILENT AUCTION GALA DINNER – TAKE OUT STYLE!

Collier Street United Church Silent Auction Gala Dinner – Take Out Style!

Enjoy a lovely take out meal including:

Asian Beef over Basmati Rice

Seasonal Salad

Handcrafted Dessert

All courses will be served in take-out compostable containers. To maintain the integrity of the entree, you will need to reheat at home for maximum enjoyment.

Drive-thru pick up at Collier Street United Church, 112 Collier St., between 3:30 and 6:30 pm

Cost is $30 (plus admin fees for ticketing).

https://2021collierdinner.eventbrite.com

Questions: email collierunited@rogers.com