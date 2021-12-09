Christmas Video For Don’t Stand So Close To Me Released

Released 41 years after the hit topped the charts, the Police released a music video for their song Don’t Stand So Close To Me with a Christmas spin. Skiing, snow moblingin and just playing around on the mountain with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, filmed in 1980 in Grey Rock, Quebec while they were on tour! The day the video was filmed they were originally were set to play Montreal’s Centre Sportif but that was rescheduled to January 7th, 1981.



