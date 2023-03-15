As A Canadian, Could You Sing The Lyrics To The American National Anthem?

Two nights ago at the Leaf game in Toronto, they had some technical problems with the microphone. We have seen this happen all over North America at events when the anthem is being sung and it’s always a moment.

However, this time at Scotiabank arena, the microphone cut out almost instantly. The crowd did finish the anthem strong, but it feels like they didn’t start it out that well. They are not to blame, the audio crew is, but do you think if you were put on the spot without the lyrics you could jump and sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’? You likely know a few lines, and they come to you when you hear someone else singing it, but to go in cold with no practice… it’s a different story.