Heat warning in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Canada's Wonderland announces a scary interactive experience based on "The Conjuring" film franchise

Lifestyle | Local
Published August 13, 2025
By MJ
canada's wonderland halloween haunt via canadas wonderland

A 20-minute interactive experience is a must for fans of the horror series " The Conjuring."

Canada's Wonderland is adding a new attraction to its seasonal "Halloween Haunt."

In addition to its six haunted mazes, seven immersive scare zones and night rides, they have added a frightening interactive experience paying tribute to "The Conjuring" movie franchise.

The SCREAMium experience takes you into the nightmare of The Conjuring universe, coming face-to-face with cursed artifacts and petrifying entities like The Nun, The Crooked Man and The Ferryman.

This all while you try to restore order and lock the Annabelle doll back in her secure box. 

The SCREAMium experience requires a separate ticket purchase which costs between $15 & $25

Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt runs select nights Sept. 26 to Nov. 1, 2025 

Feature Image courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close