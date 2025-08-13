Canada's Wonderland announces a scary interactive experience based on "The Conjuring" film franchise

A 20-minute interactive experience is a must for fans of the horror series " The Conjuring."

Canada's Wonderland is adding a new attraction to its seasonal "Halloween Haunt."

In addition to its six haunted mazes, seven immersive scare zones and night rides, they have added a frightening interactive experience paying tribute to "The Conjuring" movie franchise.

The SCREAMium experience takes you into the nightmare of The Conjuring universe, coming face-to-face with cursed artifacts and petrifying entities like The Nun, The Crooked Man and The Ferryman.

This all while you try to restore order and lock the Annabelle doll back in her secure box.

The SCREAMium experience requires a separate ticket purchase which costs between $15 & $25

Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt runs select nights Sept. 26 to Nov. 1, 2025

Feature Image courtesy of Canada's Wonderland