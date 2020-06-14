Listen Live

Calgary Got Hammered Yesterday With Wild Weather

Hail so big it smashes car windows?

Yesterday in Calgary the weather God’s went wild with seemingly everything… massive hail, flooding in parts of the city, and even a tornado. I was reading online that someone described it as ‘Thundersnow.’ According to Wikipedia, Thundersnow is also known as a winter thunderstorm or a thundersnowstorm, is an unusual kind of thunderstorm with snow falling as the primary precipitation instead of rain. It typically falls in regions of strong upward motion within the cold sector of an extratropical cyclone.

These photos are beyond wild this was one hell of a storm.

Have you ever had the elements from mother nature wreck your house/vehicle?

