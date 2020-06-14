Calgary Got Hammered Yesterday With Wild Weather
Hail so big it smashes car windows?
Yesterday in Calgary the weather God’s went wild with seemingly everything… massive hail, flooding in parts of the city, and even a tornado. I was reading online that someone described it as ‘Thundersnow.’ According to Wikipedia, Thundersnow is also known as a winter thunderstorm or a thundersnowstorm, is an unusual kind of thunderstorm with snow falling as the primary precipitation instead of rain. It typically falls in regions of strong upward motion within the cold sector of an extratropical cyclone.
Don’t complain about your weather unless you’ve been to #Calgary.
This unbelievable! #abstorm #yycweather #yyc pic.twitter.com/17RibxbPWJ
— Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) June 14, 2020
Lots of major storm damage in #Calgary and area.
Unreal.#YYC #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/8BquTqXqXq
— Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) June 14, 2020
Omg, look at this flooding in #YYC from today’s storm! Just drove by this on Deerfoot.
#Calgary pic.twitter.com/Z8NC028kZr
— Akbar Ali (@akbvr_) June 14, 2020
Unreal scene south of East of Calgary around 230am #abstorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/2aaLQw8rnq
— alexei (@drumnucks52) June 13, 2020
Aftermath of hailstorm #yyc #abstorm #yycweather #whatjusthappened #alberta pic.twitter.com/Oxe1BiXqQB
— GO FLAMES GO (@homeisyyc) June 14, 2020
Today’s hailstorm aftermath in NE Calgary #calgary #abstorm pic.twitter.com/X1VV7TRM3Y
— Binter2020 (@19Gelr) June 14, 2020
These photos are beyond wild this was one hell of a storm.
Our car window smashed. Dang! pic.twitter.com/cbVsGXqa4T
— Candeena Langan (@langancandeena) June 14, 2020
Have you ever had the elements from mother nature wreck your house/vehicle?