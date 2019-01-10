Business Education

Having healthy employees and business owners leads to better business practices and more productivity for you!

Come out to our January breakfast to start fresh for the New Year!

Jacklyn Coaching will be providing helpful tips and tricks on the health of your business and work culture, while Katherine Parent of Make Good Choices – Registered Nutritional Consulting Practitioner, will be sharing helpful tips for the health of the most important person of all…. you!!

About Chamber Business Breakfast:

If you haven’t had the chance to make it out to any of our past CBBs, come and see for yourself what a great opportunity networking can be. CBBs are held on the first Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Members are encouraged to bring their flyers, brochures, business cards and other promotional material to share and display. For a nominal charge, a full hot breakfast is served.

Please Register before 2:30 p.m. on the day prior to the event. Registrations after that time may not be accepted.

If you are unable to attend, please call 721-5000 to cancel before 12:00 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the event. Those who are pre-registered but do not attend and have not canceled will be charged for breakfast.