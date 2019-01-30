Barrie Mayor Luncheon

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Barrie, are pleased to be hosting the Mayor’s Luncheon on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. City of Barrie Mayor, Jeff Lehman, will be providing an update to Chamber members and area business community members on the City’s continued progress and next steps for building on Barrie’s community assets. We sincerely hope you will join us for this opportunity to learn about Barrie’s economy, now and in the future, including the role of local business. Question and Answer session included.

Attendee Details:

Please be aware in planning your arrival for the luncheon that registration will open at 11:00 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. Companies that have registered a full table will have a table reserved, but all other seating is general.

If you haven’t yet notified us of your dietary requirements (allergies, etc.), please email them to admin@barriechamber.com as soon as possible so that we can accommodate your needs.

If you are unable to attend, please call 705-721-5000 to cancel before 5:00 p.m. on January 23, 2018. Those who are pre-registered but do not attend and have not canceled will be charged for lunch