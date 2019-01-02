Happy New Year! One of the first big events of the New Year is the winter edition of Barrielicious which opens January 18th but kicking off the festival a week earlier is a friendly but competitive and delicious contest between 10 of the top chefs from the City of Barrie.

Top Chef-a-Licious will be held Saturday January 12th at Liberty North where you will have a chance to sample some of the various creations the top chefs will be whipping up for the competition. You’ll also have a “vote” for your favorite chef’s creations that will be served up .

Participating Restaurants include, The Farmhouse, Cravings, The North, Michael & Marion’s, Kenzingtons, St Diner, 147, The Italian Eatery, Barnstormer, PIE, and the Ripe Juicery.

Cocktails at 6pm, the contest and voting runs from 6:30- 9:00 and the winning Chef will be crowned Exit Lifestyle Realty’s Top Chef of Barrie 2019 at 9:30. Best of luck to all of the participating Chefs.

Ticket prices include food, door prizes and sparkling wine, plus chances to win prizes throughout the night. For tickets or more info click here.