BRIDGET’S BUNNIES RUN

Bridget’s Run is a 1km/5km family fun run/walk in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and in support of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrics Bereavement Program and Bridget’s Bunnies.

Complete your 1km, 5km or Bunny Hop at your own pace and on your own time anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on October 17. Be sure to tune into the Facebook Live opening ceremony and high-energy warm-up to get you started and don’t forget to take pictures and videos along your route to share on social media tagging @BridgetsBunnies to connect us all together!