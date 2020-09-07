Listen Live

Brandon Leake’s Powerful Spoken-Word Performance On Racism Goes Viral

He performed during the quarterfinals of America's Got Talent

By Videos

Brandon Leake, from Stockton, California gave a powerful spoken-word performance about social justice and Black Lives Matter during the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent.

He spoke about his mother’s fear of him becoming “America’s next most popular hashtag” every time he leaves the house amid protests against police brutality and racism.

“Normally death don’t really bother me, I’m from southside Stockton. I’m all too familiar with how some family reunions only ever take place on graveyard grass, and a hole can be a safe haven for a soul in this mortal game of hide and go seek,” Leake said. “But, there is something so different about Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and the countless others.”

Judge Howie Mendel said, “I’ve never been more moved in my life on this show by any other act. We need you on this show. We need you in this world… You matter.”

Watch the powerful performance here:


YouTube / America’s Got Talent

Related posts

WATCH: Dave Grohl Joins A Fan To Perform Cover Of ‘Money For Nothing’

Twins’ Reaction To Hearing Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Goes Viral

Neil Young Considers Suing Donald Trump For Use Of His Songs During Rallies

WATCH: Canadian Comedian Wows Judges On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Baby Red Pandas Arrive At Toronto Zoo For First Time In 24 Years

LISTEN: Bon Jovi Releases Protest Song ‘American Reckoning’

WATCH: Fishermen Go Overboard Trying To Catch Gigantic Fish

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers The Beatles’ Classic ‘Help’

Alanis Morissette Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Album ‘Jagged Little Pill’