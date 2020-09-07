Brandon Leake’s Powerful Spoken-Word Performance On Racism Goes Viral

Brandon Leake, from Stockton, California gave a powerful spoken-word performance about social justice and Black Lives Matter during the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent.

He spoke about his mother’s fear of him becoming “America’s next most popular hashtag” every time he leaves the house amid protests against police brutality and racism.

“Normally death don’t really bother me, I’m from southside Stockton. I’m all too familiar with how some family reunions only ever take place on graveyard grass, and a hole can be a safe haven for a soul in this mortal game of hide and go seek,” Leake said. “But, there is something so different about Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and the countless others.”

Judge Howie Mendel said, “I’ve never been more moved in my life on this show by any other act. We need you on this show. We need you in this world… You matter.”

Watch the powerful performance here:



YouTube / America’s Got Talent