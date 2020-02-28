Boy Hears His Parents ‘Do it’ — Mortified

Some of us escape childhood, adolescence– and early adulthood without every hearing any moans or unwanted noises from our parents bedroom. I was one of the those lucky kids, although in perhaps in an unlucky way, my parents divorced when I was young, which only makes more sense now…

Take a look at this video of a boy who had the ‘pleasure’ of hearing his parents getting down and dirty 3 times, and the noises he heard appeared to have scarred the boy — for now. He will get over it. He himself is a direct result of his parents active sex life.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That being said, did you ever hear your parents/siblings/cousins getting it on? How old were you? I feel like it’s almost rude to interrupt — but sometimes obviously unbearable to do nothing.