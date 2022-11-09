Drummer Adds Beavis & Butthead To Electronic Drumset And Makes A Very Appropriate Song

Beavis and Butthead are having a big resurgence with their new show on Paramount Plus, and the guys have changed a bit since then…but only a bit. They still have some of their old catchphrases that you made you either love them from the beginning or think they were immature…which were both true.

What happens when Beavis and Butthead fans get a little older? They reminisce by reprogramming their electronic drums to Beavis and Butthead -isms and made a song.