BARRIE CHAMBER GOLF DAY

2020 has been a year of adjusting, readjusting, and then adjusting again, which can be exhausting. With this in mind, we decided to run our Fall Classic as more of a fun giveback event than a traditional tournament. Come on out for a relaxed day of fun on the greens at Simoro Golf Links! We will have prizes, on course activities, distanced networking, silent auction, and more!

Registration tee times will be scheduled every 10 minutes starting at 9:00 am. Register your foursome, or sign up as an individual so we can find you a team!

Not a golfer? Not a problem!! Simoro is a friendly course well suited for all different abilities, and this day is all about having fun and getting out of the office to reconnect. If you’re still not looking to play, you can sponsor a hole, provide an on course activity, or donate a prize instead!

Hole Sponsors: Too busy to get away for a day? Hole sponsorship is one of the easiest ways to get involved with our golf day, and this year it is even easier! As the intent of this year’s golf day is fun and a give-back, we have dropped the price for hole sponsors to $50 each, which includes your logo on a sign at the hole/tee, a dedicated social post tagging your business or website, and your company name on welcome signage.

Prize Donations: Part of the tournament’s success is attributed to the very generous organizations who donate prizes for the event. Please email events@barriechamber.com to let us know if you would be willing to donate a prize for the tournament; we are happy to pick up prizes, or they can be dropped off at our office, 121 Commerce Park Drive, Unit A, in Barrie between 9am and 5pm Monday through Friday.

To register, click HERE.