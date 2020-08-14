Listen Live

Listen: Nickleback replace fiddle with electric guitar in their cover of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”

"When Charlie Daniels passed, the world lost a music icon. We hope our version will bring half as much joy as his did for us"

Nickelback set the internet ablaze when they announced on Monday that they were up to something.

 

What could it be? Well, after a long week of wondering and waiting, we know exactly what they were up to. Nickleback released their cover of the Charlie Daniels classic “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” on Friday, except they’ve replaced the fiddle references from the original song with electric guitar.

The band released a statement on twitter, saying they actually recorded the song a few years ago and were hoping that their version would bring “half as much joy” to others as Daniels’ version brought them.

 

