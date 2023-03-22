Band Deals With Stage Diver With A Wedgie

Metal band DRAIN was performing in LA when during a breakdown a fan decides this is the best time to get on stage by crawling. This is where singer, Sammy Ciaramitaro, dealt the atomic justice.

In the video Sammy picks the fan up by the back of their pants and help them off, all the while lodging the fan’s pants and underwear up so far they would be picking that bad boy for a week.

Honestly, this is the wedgie you wish you gave to your sibling when you could have.