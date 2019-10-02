AT-BASED WORKSHOPS: MAKE YOUR OWN STOP-MOTION ANIMATION FILMS AND GIFS

4pm-6pm

Join award winning videographer Don Wright from CTV news and Run Rabbit Productions as he teaches you how to make your own stop-motion animation films and gifs! Your phone or camera has all of the techniques required to bring out your inner

animator. Youth aged 19 years and younger are welcome to participate. No experience necessary. Participants are encouraged to bring your own piece of technology, such as an iPad, tablet, or smartphone.

For more information about monthly youth arts drop-ins and art-based workshops, visit www.barrie.ca/workshops